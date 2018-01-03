A Stunning Image Of The Distance Between The Earth And The Moon

While space is incomprehensibly huge, the moon's distance from Earth is less so — after all, we were able to send astronauts there. But the moon is still nearly 400,000 km away from the Earth and this awesome image from NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft helps put that distance into perspective.

This image actually slightly undersells the distance between the Earth and the moon, due to the angle of the moon and the Earth compared to OSIRIS-REx. This graphic from the OSIRIS-REx team shows what's going on:

[NASA via Quartz]