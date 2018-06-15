A Post-Mortem Chat About E3 2018

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), known to true gamers as Electronic 3, just wrapped up in Los Angeles after a week of announcements, trailers, gameplay demos and controversy. While the rise of digital distribution, early access programs and indie games have made E3 somewhat less crucial to the advancement of the medium — it’s still a rare chance for the industry’s major players to jump up on stage and show off what they got. Two of Digg’s video gaming enthusiasts, Mat and Steve, have a little chat about looter shooters, next-generation consoles and the humiliation of Waluigi.

Steve: Good afternoon, Mat. I'm just going to say it: Wow! Video games! I have to admit, after witnessing battle royale games just absolutely dominating The Conversation over — what, the past 18 months or so? — I’m extremely relieved that we just didn’t see the big names trot out a parade of BR clones for three days straight. I mean, that’s not to say that we’re not out of the BR woods just yet, but this E3 felt like it was dominated by tentpole single player games. Just off the top of my head: "Halo: Infinite," "Gears of War 5," "Elder Scrolls 6," "Doom Eternal," "Devil May Cry 5," "Ghost of Tsushima," "Kingdom Hearts 3," "Just Cause 4," "Resident Evil 2," "Assassin’s Creed Odyssey," "The Last Of Us Part II." It’s like 2007 never ended? I'm pretty sure I have missed at least three other big announcements. Help?

Mat: I think the only big one you've left out of your list is "Cyberpunk 2077," which sounds like it's the most popular game of the show amongst the critics who got to see it in action. I'm also glad there wasn't an influx of "Fortnite" and "PUBG" competitors. I think everyone who was predicting that 100 battle royale games would be airdropped onto the LA Convention Center this year called it too early. "Fortnite" is now the #1 game in the world period, and from the game's release on Switch to the lavish "Fortnite" party, it exerted its dominance over the genre even without anything that cool to announce.



Instead, on top of an avalanche of single player games (and I must say, I'm so glad they're making a sequel to 2016's "Doom" reboot), a handful of the marquee titles this year fit the sort of co-op, loot-focused space "Destiny" resides in. Maybe enough time has finally passed for those games to come around, and next year we'll start seeing BR variations from big studios?

Steve: At first it seemed a little backwards that the online multiplayer sensation of E3 was the Destiny-like "looter shooter" genre, but given the nature of development cycles it doesn’t seem crazy that EA’s "Anthem", Bethesda’s "Fallout 76" and Ubisoft’s definitely-not-a-political-statement "The Division 2" would debut at this year’s show. I know I expressed relief that we didn’t see a flood of BR games, but honestly, I’m pretty happy that the next wave of popular online multiplayer shooters have finally broken free from the "Call Of Duty" mold. Personally, three of my favorite video game things are seeing numbers pop out of enemies, using spreadsheets to mix/max the crap out of my character and messing around with your buds with EMERGENT GAMEPLAY — something I think the looter-shooter and BR games have in spades. Now, if only someone would make a BR game with persistent loot elements, well, that’d be something. I suppose we’ll have to wait until E3 2019 for the AAA versions of PUBG.

I will say that all of these sequels has me thinking. There weren’t too many original properties in the spotlight at E3, "Death Stranding" being a notable exception. Would it be too far off-base to assume that if you were Microsoft and Sony, you’d be sitting on something big to coincide with the announcement of your next console? To wit: "The Last of Us" came at the very end of the PS3 lifecycle, and hey, guess what was shown off at this year’s E3!

Mat: Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft's Xbox division, announced that they've started work on the next iteration of Xbox console, and there are rumors on the Sony side of the aisle to match. When the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X came out, I think the more optimistic analysts out there assumed that the idea of console "generations" was going to die out; that, power differences aside, they won't be fundamentally different pieces of hardware. Hopefully, whatever Sony and Microsoft come out with next will stay compatible with this current generation of games (I don't even own an Xbox One yet, so maybe I could leapfrog over it), but it's far too early to tell. I could absolutely see "Halo: Infinite" as a title intended to launch with and drive sales of new hardware… but we know almost nothing about it.

I saw nothing this E3 that seemed beyond the scope of what current hardware can deliver. Todd Howard of Bethesda implied that their newly-announced titles "Starfield" and "The Elder Scrolls VI" are for the next generation, but we know even less about those than we do about that "Halo" title. If those are games destined for unannounced, not-yet-realized hardware, you could understand why they'd hold back on things that aren't sequels that are intended to be launch titles. Just the incomplete name "The Elder Scrolls VI" got a standing ovation — you can't expect that response for a brand new game if you don't yet have a game to show or hardware to run it on.

Steve: Beyond Microsoft and Sony (and by extension EA, Ubisoft and Bethesda), we didn't really see much from Nintendo apart from a 25-minute video announcing "Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate" and then every single change they're making to the game. It's a huge announcement, and the internet pretty much collectively lost its dang mind as it was broadcast live, but there was one notable omission: Waluigi.



Kidding! Sort of. It definitely would have been great if Nintendo came to E3 2018 with "Smash Brothers" and "Metroid" and maybe some sort of "Super Mario Odyssey" DLC. But I'm not really sure they need it? To my mind, "Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey" are such fantastic games with near-infinite replay value that Nintendo doesn't need a constant stream of fresh titles to keep the Switch flying off shelves. Though, that they did Waluigi like that at the "Smash" announcement is regrettable.

Mat: Justice for Waluigi! Really though, I think Nintendo missed an opportunity this year. If you love "Smash," then great: you're getting what looks to be a really good one! With Ridley! If, like me, you're not super into "Smash," then maybe your Switch console remains on your bedside table, having not been touched in over a month, with "Odyssey" sitting at 99.5% completion because you can't get those last few Power Moons. "Smash" and (shudder) "Super Mario Party" alone can't save the Switch from taking a Wii U-like turn for the worse.

Nintendo was also the only company going into the conference with what felt like a huge capacity to surprise people. They've got several in-development games we've never seen (including a legit "Pokémon" that isn't tied to "GO"), but we didn't see them. Meanwhile, Walmart Canada accidentally announced close to every major title of the show, on top of other embarrassing (and old!) leaks. Maybe I'm just not as excitable about games now, or maybe the leaks took the wind out of my sails. There are certainly a couple games I'm looking forward to now, but nothing I feel impatient for. What about you?

Steve: As someone who has dumped close to 1000 hours between the three "Witcher" games, I'm incredibly excited to see CD Projekt RED dive into what is now a crowded scene of cyberpunk games, films and television. Sure, all the gameplay previews sound promising, but what I loved most about the "Witcher" series, particularly "The Witcher 3," is that they were able to inject new life into fairly tired fantasy tropes.

I have little doubts that the game is going to play great, but the fact that the reveal trailer is just chock full of cyberpunk stereotypes, I think is a sign of a self-awareness that we've come to expect from CD Projekt. Cyberpunk is, literally, a setting and while there will be plenty of mechanics that draw from that — body modification, hacking and so on — the writing is what really separates good Cyberpunk from the bad. Also, apparently you shoot people and numbers pop out of them, which really is just the cherry on top to me.

Mat: Well, since you stole mine by saying "2077" first and it'd behoove the piece for me to name another game… in all seriousness, I think "Anthem" might have what it takes to rope me in for the long term. I'm not a huge BioWare RPG guy (I did like "Mass Effect 2," but who didn't?) so when I hear that it'll lack hallmarks like romance options I'm not too shook up about it. Just watching the footage of players weaving and dodging through the air in "Iron Man"-esque power armor makes me anxious — if it plays even half as good as it looks, I'll probably lose a solid month to when everybody else hops on the bandwagon too.

Seriously though: no love for Waluigi, and no "Skate 4." Who the heck are they bringing in for market research these days? Not people with fine taste like you and I, clearly.​