This Giant Optical Illusion Looks Like It Might Eat An Entire Iowa Town

Welcome to Dysart, IA. Population: 1,300. And shrinking. Like many rural towns in the midwest (and especially Iowa) Dysart is struggling economically, and as a result, its population is rapidly dwindling.

Which is why Dysart resident and retired artist Mary Snyder Behrens has taken up a new project: a massive and trippy art installation in the municipality's downtown area. Take a look:





As people leave the town for more populated urban areas with more economic opportunity, the city hopes it can bring those who do still live around Dysart in to spend their time and money downtown with this engaging and stimulating piece of art.

"Everyone does murals," Behrens said. "I said, 'If you want to do something to bring people in, it’s got to be bold.' "



According to the Des Moines Register, the city and Behrens are planning to work together to implement as many as 20 more illusions like the sinkhole in different areas around Dysart. In the meantime, this one has, at the very least, become a popular photo-op destination for Instagrammers.

Take a look at the Dysart, Iowa geotag to see more photos like these ones. And head over to the Des Moines Register to read more about the town's plight and the fascinating effort to save it.