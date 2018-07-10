DYS ART IS COOL

This Giant Optical Illusion Looks Like It Might Eat An Entire Iowa Town

Welcome to Dysart, IA. Population: 1,300. And shrinking. Like many rural towns in the midwest (and especially Iowa) Dysart is struggling economically, and as a result, its population is rapidly dwindling.

Which is why Dysart resident and retired artist Mary Snyder Behrens has taken up a new project: a massive and trippy art installation in the municipality's downtown area. Take a look:

 Des Moines Register


As people leave the town for more populated urban areas with more economic opportunity, the city hopes it can bring those who do still live around Dysart in to spend their time and money downtown with this engaging and stimulating piece of art.

"Everyone does murals," Behrens said. "I said, 'If you want to do something to bring people in, it’s got to be bold.' "

[The Des Moines Register]


According to the Des Moines Register, the city and Behrens are planning to work together to implement as many as 20 more illusions like the sinkhole in different areas around Dysart. In the meantime, this one has, at the very least, become a popular photo-op destination for Instagrammers. 

A post shared by Amy (@amyzig1) on

 


A post shared by Union Today (@union_today) on

 


Take a look at the Dysart, Iowa geotag to see more photos like these ones. And head over to the Des Moines Register to read more about the town's plight and the fascinating effort to save it.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TALK ABOUT AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE

2 diggs
A passerby noticed something out of the ordinary with the paint job on this car and when he got up close, he was not disappointed. Do the owners have a really eccentric mechanic or something?
RATES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Are You Paying Too Much On Your Student Loans?

1 digg credible.com
Credible makes it easy for you to get a better handle on your student loans. It helps you refinance — i.e. getting a new loan with a better interest rate and lower monthly payment. Check out your personalized options for free right now. Don’t worry, it won’t affect your credit score.