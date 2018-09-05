Dwyane Wade Squashed A Bunch Of Normal Dudes In Pick Up Basketball At His Gym

A Final Four NCAA tournament run with Marquette. The fifth pick in the legendary 2003 NBA draft. The NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP in 2006. Two more NBA championships alongside teammate and best friend LeBron James.

These are just some of basketball superstar Dwyane Wade's career accolades. Which is why you can imagine it was pretty exciting when he decided to join this game of pick-up basketball with a bunch of normal people at his gym.

Watch him go Flash on these fools:

A post shared by Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnsonhoops) on Sep 5, 2018 at 8:46am PDT





It's pretty cool of Wade to do this, especially considering that lately when NBA players descend upon us mere mortals it's to make us punchlines. Case in point: Joel Embiid absolutely clowning on some poor Philly boys earlier this year.







