The Unerring Dedication To Craft In 'Dunkirk' May Be Its Oscars Undoing

Without a doubt, blockbuster cinema is better off with Christopher Nolan working in it. His movies are unmistakably his without that distinction bending back around to become an insult. From the mid '00s onwards, Nolan has positioned himself as a director who does things the way he likes, circumstances and industry trends be damned. Do IMAX cameras, recursive narratives and big practical effects make a respected auteur? They do so long as you do them well.

"Doing a big thing well" is essentially the pitch of "Dunkirk," both in its contribution to filmmaking and as its unusual war movie plot. The events that followed the evacuation of Dunkirk retroactively secured its status as a heroic achievement of the war, and the praise that followed the film retroactively justified Nolan's outré decision to make a big-budget war movie that plays with time and ends with the cinematic equivalent of a shrug in place of a salute. It all works so long as it's done well.

What "Dunkirk" likely won't, and probably shouldn't get in the way of praise, is the Best Picture award at the Oscars. Here's why.

'Dunkirk' Doesn't Say Much, So It Can Be Made To Say Anything

Back in early November, "Dunkirk" was a plausible Best Picture frontrunner. Then, every film that's been taking home the big pre-Oscars awards (with the exception of "Get Out") hit theaters in the span of a few weeks. "Dunkirk" cinched its nomination, but did it get buried? No — it just seems to be resonating with voters less. Of course, there are still people who think it should win:

Ben Shapiro has spoken: all those other nominees are for SJWs, the game is rigged! Shapiro's full review of "Dunkirk" devotes much of its length to praising Nolan's artistry (and pays requisite lip service to the closing Churchill speech read aloud by Fionn Whitehead), but feeble critics always have something to say when presented with expert craft. For him, spectacle makes films like "Dunkirk" better than others and being "about war" provides an instant shortcut to a film's political import.

This isn't to say "Dunkirk" is the default conservative pick amongst the nominees. Armond White, ever the contrarian, had something to say about the effect of all the film's technical virtuosity: as he sees it, Nolan's work "mocks the populism" that energizes cinema's best-loved war epics. Shapiro and White disagree about what the movie says — maybe Nolan's own thoughts can help us figure out what the movie's politics are?

Ah, so "Dunkirk" is actually about the value of vaguely-lefty solidarity! That's a nice thought, and a fine thing to take away from the actual events at Dunkirk, but the film barely engages with it. "Dunkirk" keeps the community it depicts nearly as abstract as its Nazi antagonists. It divides it into three parts: the pilots in air, the civilians at sea and the soldiers at land. We only follow a small handful who're given shallow depth as people — and the rest are just planes, boats or tiny silhouettes. Cut by cut, the film unites their separate experiences of wartime into a whole that no one individual possesses.

Yet, the fact that all these people were "there at Dunkirk" is supposed to mean the same something to the collective. Putting Churchill's propagandistic speech at the film's end underlines the absurdity of this idea without dismissing it. Nolan, skeptical of individual insight, intentionally fractures his film to ask whether a shared meaning can really coalesce. Anyone can offer up their answer, but the film remains ever in search of one.

In Pursuit Of Its Ends, 'Dunkirk' Downplays Its Means

In the past, Nolan's taste for realism and believability has nicely hemmed in his imagination: that's how you end up with actors in a real tumbling hallway and meticulously researched black holes. In "Dunkirk," the only rules Nolan is bending is our perception of time. Nolan can only ensure believability with copious amounts of research, a massive squad of extras and vintage boats called in from across all of Europe. The cost of doing everything for real and to a high degree of accuracy adds up quickly — and cutting those costs means saving money on materials or labor. Set decorator Gary Fettis chose the latter when he decided to use prison labor to make accurate rope fenders for some of the boats.

Don't expect further clarification on that anecdote from Warner Brothers any time soon: only a fool would try to explain why it was OK that they used prison labor. For that matter, don't think too hard about the film's carbon footprint. Behind every making-of featurette that advertised the film is an unspoken claim: that whatever the costs, "Dunkirk" is a worthy undertaking by virtue of the authenticity on-screen.



On the one hand, if you're a filmmaker who actually flipped an eighteen-wheeler in the streets of Chicago, you can't go back to doing dogfights and plane crashes in VFX. The glut of YouTube craft-explainer video essays on films proves there are plenty of people who believe that this way of filmmaking is de-facto superior, but they rarely interrogate why undertakings like "Dunkirk" are impressive beyond "because-CG-is-easier-and-this-is-hard." When the film in question is a war picture and the production flirts with violating human rights just for some boat flair, that suggests another answer: realism in film is enticing because the more real it is, the more it takes on the costs and consequences of what it depicts.

It's a peculiar kind of fascination — essentially, knowing that they blew up Dunkirk beach again for the purposes of a film about the evacuation is somehow better than if they faked it. I can't deny the appeal of that approach, but its ethical worth should factor into its evaluation.

Who Will Ever See 'Dunkirk' The 'Proper' Way Again?

"Dunkirk" was also pitched as having a "best" way to see it, one that likely won't get easier to replicate and evaluate as time goes on. The 70mm roll out of "Dunkirk" was a massive undertaking on Warner Brothers' part and Nolan was game to participate in the PR push for it. The arguments for persnickety preservationist moves like this are about as plentiful as those about the worth of Nolan's commitment to realism, but "Dunkirk" doesn't lose the fact of its on-screen practical elements in a digital transfer. What it does lose — and what the PR push wants us to believe is a notable loss — is the particular look, scale and feel of 70mm film. Most of the people who ever see "Dunkirk" (perhaps most who have already seen it, as only about 150 screens ever showed it in 70mm or 70mm IMAX) won't have had that "ideal" experience.

While it's important to acknowledge that there are good and bad conditions for watching movies, it's worth asking whether advocacy for a particular way of making or distributing a film should inform its worth. In one making-of featurette, a crew member jokes about how they made an IMAX 70mm camera capture aerial footage as if they'd just clipped a GoPro to the side of the plane. We know why they didn't just use a GoPro, but will future generations even have access to that experience? Will they be able to tell the difference?

If it's supposed to matter to the medium in the long-term, a push for preserving film projection should be more than a marketing move. On the flips side, films that are being shot and mastered in super high-res digital formats will be praised in the decades to come for their good forward-thinking. "Dunkirk" looks to the past, not the future of the medium.

Is film presentation and preservation the most productive, vital debate stoked by a Best Picture nominee this year? Hardly, and neither is period authenticity or abstruse soul searching about war. "Dunkirk" has to measure up against films like "Get Out" and "Three Billboards Outside, Ebbing Missouri" which make distinct statements about their subject matter. It also has to vie for attention against "The Shape of Water" and "Phantom Thread," which have rightfully earned praise for the ways they honor grand film traditions — and they don't strip out characterization to do so. Heck, even Churchill stans get to pick between "Dunkirk" and "Darkest Hour."

In a year for starved for good films, "Dunkirk" would be a vital reminder of the medium's transportive potential and a booster for craft appreciation. That said, in 2017 there was no shortage of films ready to provoke cinematic awe and cultural chatter. Doing the first one well isn't enough.​

