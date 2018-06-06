HELP DEFENSE

This Sweet Dunk Is Really A Seamless Optical Illusion

If you like basketball, you like athletic dunks in traffic. And the absolute best kind of athletic dunk in traffic comes from a sub-6-foot high schooler in a real game

If you still need convincing, watch this insane jam from a 5'11" kid born in 2001:

 


Looks cool, right? But is it a real dunk?

*bangs gavel in the post*

Dunk court is in session.

We have reason to believe our hooping hero is getting a little boost from the guy in the orange shirt, who he's supposedly "dunking on." Watch how Orange Man's arms follow the dunker's body. They likely wouldn't be doing that if he was actually getting dunked on, but they definitely would if he was lifting his friend up toward the rim.

via GIPHY

 


If you search Instagram for the name on the video's watermark, you'll eventually end up at Luis Quinones' profile, which is marked private. However, if you click the YouTube link listed right there on his page, you'll arrive at Quinones' basketball highlights mixtape

Quinones is a 5'11" high-school-age basketball player from the Dominican Republic. And while this 2017 mixtape shows he's pretty good at basketball1, it's suspiciously devoid of dunks. See for yourself:

 Jose Quinones


The ruling: Not a real dunk. 

The sentence​: Please teach us how to do this with our friends, Luis, because it looks really cool and we wanna be able to dunk too.

1 Fast forward to 3:42 in the video to see Quinones sink a three from wayyy beyond half court. So cool! The kid can really play!

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

