This Sweet Dunk Is Really A Seamless Optical Illusion

If you like basketball, you like athletic dunks in traffic. And the absolute best kind of athletic dunk in traffic comes from a sub-6-foot high schooler in a real game.

If you still need convincing, watch this insane jam from a 5'11" kid born in 2001:



Looks cool, right? But is it a real dunk?

*bangs gavel in the post*

Dunk court is in session.

We have reason to believe our hooping hero is getting a little boost from the guy in the orange shirt, who he's supposedly "dunking on." Watch how Orange Man's arms follow the dunker's body. They likely wouldn't be doing that if he was actually getting dunked on, but they definitely would if he was lifting his friend up toward the rim.





If you search Instagram for the name on the video's watermark, you'll eventually end up at Luis Quinones' profile, which is marked private. However, if you click the YouTube link listed right there on his page, you'll arrive at Quinones' basketball highlights mixtape.

Quinones is a 5'11" high-school-age basketball player from the Dominican Republic. And while this 2017 mixtape shows he's pretty good at basketball , it's suspiciously devoid of dunks. See for yourself:





The ruling: Not a real dunk.

The sentence​: Please teach us how to do this with our friends, Luis, because it looks really cool and we wanna be able to dunk too.