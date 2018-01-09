Someone Made A Game Where All You Do Is Slam Dunk On President Trump

While many critics of our current administration might dream of dunking on President Donald Trump, we all have a sad reality to face: it is not very likely that any of us will ever get to do so. Our president is not likely to be found on a basketball court, because our president is afraid of exercise.

But thanks the fantastic work of Jayson Musson, an internet person and artist, we all get our chance to posterize the prez in "Dunk on Trump."

I cobbled together a “game” where all you do is dunk on Donald Trump. That’s it. Nothing else happens. It doesn’t end. It’s “playable” on desktop browsers and downloadable at https://t.co/CdfVrdzpN9 pic.twitter.com/3MfpH0UDyy — Jayson Musson (@therealhennessy) January 8, 2018





Munson's game, as simple as it is, is very, very good. It has that early '90s look and sound (courtesy of MegaPixel Music) that should take you right back to a simpler time when video games featured blue hedgehogs and our president was busy divorcing his first wife to marry his mistress and complaining in a testimony about Native Americans getting special treatment from the US government.



As for tips, tricks and cheats, the only advice I have to offer gamers who boot up Dunk on Trump is to continue mashing the space bar (the only button the game uses) even after you disrespectfully jam it on 45's head to continue bodying his limp frame off the court before the game resets. It's sick.

If you need more Trump-centric games in your browser, head on over to the GOP Arcade, which is full of similarly good stuff. And for other Trump-related content outside the video games realm, see our dedicated Donald Trump channel.