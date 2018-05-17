Move Over, 'Dumpster Fire.' Here Comes 'Dumpster Flood'

For some time, the internet's favorite metaphor for situations that are bad and possibly beyond redemption has been a flaming trash receptacle. The dumpster fire is something that is horrible, but you can't really do anything about but just to watch it burn and hope it eventually runs out of fuel. It's maybe the most common representation of dumpsters in popular culture.

That is, until today.

Heavy overnight rains on Wednesday in Pittsburgh caused massive flooding on Routes 51 and 88, leading to road closures up until early Thursday morning. While inconvenient for residents, footage of the flood captured by Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA has gifted us, denizens of the internet, a potential new dumpster-themed figure of speech. It is with great excitement that we present to you, Digg reader, the Dumpster Flood:

Dumpster on the move on flooded Route 51 in Pittsburgh @kdka pic.twitter.com/BYeVpUhvcl — Ken Rice (@kenricekdka) May 17, 2018

While the Dumpster Fire is a violent, unredeemable mess, the Dumpster Flood is a serene, deliberate journey. A dumpster fire is usually a still image, representative of an eternal hell, but the Dumpster flood has a beginning, middle and end. The flood carries the dumpster away, it floats on for a bit and then it comes to rest. No one wants to go near a Dumpster Fire, but you could very well see yourself maybe hitching a ride on Dumpster Flood.



Let us consider an example. The American healthcare system is a Dumpster Fire; having a bit of a grumpy morning is a Dumpster Flood. The current position millennials find themselves in is a Dumpster Fire; having to decide between rent and buying the awesome new God of War is a Dumpster Flood.