The Drone Photography Of The Year Contest Winners Are Staggering

We at Digg dot com have a complicated relationship with drones. But roughly speaking, our views can probably be summed up as follows: drones that have chainsaws = uncool. Drones that take pretty photographs = very cool.

Thankfully, this year's Drone Award winners feature plenty of the latter and absolutely none of the former. According to the contest's official website, professional and amateur drone photographers submitted more than 4,400 images across six categories: Abstract, Nature, People, Sport, Wildlife and Urban. And all of them are stunners.

You can see all the winners, runners up, and commended photos over on the contest's website, but below are some of our favorites.

Florian Ledoux's shot, titled "Above The Polar Bear" was named Photo of the Year.







Ovi D. Pop's photo "Weather Snake" won the Abstract category.





Meanwhile, Weiqiang Liu's "Ballet in the Snowfield" earned a Commended distinction in the same category.





This photo by Luis Alonso Jimenez Silva — "El Angel" — was named the Runner Up in the Sport category.









Shoayb Khattab's photo, "Vertical Racing," was named Highly Commended in the Sport category. Man, look at those shadows.





Wellington Rodrigues earned Commended honors for this photo, titled "Sea and Salt."





All of these photos are, of course, quite beautiful. But the photos of humans taken from a distance are especially stirring. Look at this one from Joao Galamba, titled "Fishing on Mud". It earned Commended honors, too.

Not all of the entries are that standard top-down shot. Look at this incredibly deep and detailed photo by Francesco Cattuto. It's called "Assisi Over the Clouds," it won the Urban category and it is stunning.





See all the winners, including those from the Nature and Wildlife categories, over at the Drone Award's official website. And check out more cool drone stuff on Digg's dedicated Drone channel.







[via My Modern Met]