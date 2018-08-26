Dude Stomps A Standing Double Backflip On Grass

This week, tricker and human gumby Nick Fry became the first person to upload footage of themselves executing a double backflip from standing (no round off, back handspring, run, etc.) on flat grass. It is amazing, and it looks like this:

A post shared by 20 | TeamEH | Tricking ❤️ (@nickfryy) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT





One of the cool things about the internet is the democratization and decentralization of practical information. Just a few years ago, the world's best acrobats belonged to circus crews and national gymnastics teams. They trained according to long-held institutional knowledge of how to best propel themselves off the ground and rotate their bodies through the air. Only a handful ever reached the limits of what was known to be possible. Fewer still expanded those limits. There's a reason Olympic gymnastics was judged out of 10 for decades: the sport's highest governing body actually used to believe that perfection was possible.



Now, people like Nick Fry — a 20-year-old dude who loves being upside down — can push the human body to literal new heights in their own backyards.

That's pretty cool. You know what else is pretty cool? Watching more Nick Fry:





Dang, this kid can rotate.

Fun fact: Fry's double flip is indeed a world first on flat grass, but someone else beat him to it inside a gymnastics gym. Check out gymnast/trampolinist Aaron Micheal Cook doing the deed back in 2017:





Nuts.