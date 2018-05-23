A Federal Judge Just Ruled That Trump Has Violated The First Amendment By Blocking People On Twitter

Of all the things that could come from Donald Trump's rash behavior on Twitter — bigoted dogwhistles, typos-turned-memes, insults directed at legacy media, declarations of nuclear war — the objectively pettiest and funniest thing has to be Trump (or White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino) deciding to block folks in the mentions of @realdonaldtrump.

Now, a United States District Court ruling asserts that whenever an eloquent, concerned citizen (or as is probably more often the case, a #Resistance junkie who spends all day tweeting at Trump) catches the block from Trump, or any other government official, the blocker in question is in violation of the First Amendment.

The Knight First Amendment Institute, a nonprofit organization founded in 2016 at Columbia University, filed suit against Trump, Scavino and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in July last year. Along with the Institute, several individuals who were blocked by the @realdonaldtrump account on Twitter were named as co-plantiffs, including University of Maryland professor Philip Cohen (@familyunequal) and songwriter Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan). In an interview with The Guardian, Figueroa talked about the moment she realized how being blocked by the President of the United States on his preferred media platform effectively limited her speech:

“That’s when it started to sink in, when I realized that it had real-world implications far beyond myself,” Figueroa O’Reilly said. “It’s not that I’m not being heard. I don’t care. I think that having people who don’t agree with him have a voice – that’s what’s important.”



[The Guardian]

Jameel Jaffer and Katie Fallow, lawyers at the Knight First Amendment Institute, argued to District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the Southern District of New York that Twitter, as used by the President, his staff and citizens replying to him, constitutes a public forum. Trump and co., as represented by the justice department, argued that @realdonaldtrump was a personal account.

In the memorandum and order released this morning, Judge Buchwald cut straight to the chase on the matter:

This case requires us to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, "block" a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States. The answer to both questions is no.

This means Trump, or any government official, is in violation of the First Amendment if they block a person on Twitter. How this will affect other officials and other platforms is hard to say — if Ted Cruz blocks you on Facebook because you called him the Zodiac Killer one too many times, is he no longer allowed to?

Note that this decision likely won't impact how Twitter or any other social media platform is allowed to surface or hide content down the line — as private companies, they can still determine what speech appears on their platforms. But as the President of the United States, Trump can't decide to block everyone, regardless of whether or not they're "free of sin."

The entire text of the memorandum and order is embedded below.



