Look At This Dog With An Extremely Human Face

This image of an extremely human-looking dog went viral on Reddit at the very end of February and, well, it's not hard to see why it's stirring up strong reactions in people across the internet.

Just look this pooch in the eye and tell us he's not human:

That's a small fur-covered man, right? Not so. A BuzzFeed story identifies the creature as Yogi, a 1-year-old Shih-poo who belongs to a woman named Chantal Desjardins. Which is crazy, because we seriously would have guessed he was some sort of man-dog combination a la "The Fly." Boy, we would have guessed wrong.

Here's Yogi in motion. Notice anything strange?

HE WINKED! HE'S IN ON THE JOKE! HE KNOWS!

[Reddit Via BuzzFeed]