FROM THE POINT OF VIEW OF THE PHONE

​Dogs are definitely good. iPhones are probably bad. I don't feel the need to elaborate on these points too much further.

Here's a video of woman frantically chasing after her dog, who stole her phone:

my mom just sent me this video of my dog stealing her phone i’m crying im laughing so hard pic.twitter.com/dMxomEIaIt — Annika Bobb (@annika_bobb) March 22, 2018





God bless dogs.