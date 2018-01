Vine may return, but for now it's still gone. And so we must turn elsewhere for our 6-second beauties, and every once in a while, the non-Vines of the world deliver. Case in point, this Twitter video of a dog standoff on the New York subway. Turn the sound on, let it loop, and enjoy:

this subway car’s not big enough for two good boys. pic.twitter.com/FcLz15Uldr — Clint Falin (@ClintFalin) January 28, 2018





[Via Twitter]