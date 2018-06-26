WeRateDogs Is Once Again In Hot Water On Twitter

Want to operate a successful social media account dedicated to pets? First, take a long hard look in the mirror and ask yourself: "Am I dumb enough to screw this up by being racist?"

The last week has proven that, yeah, you really should start there. It's as though the collective mind of the internet, after canonizing the term "Milkshake Duck", has decided to engage in a game of one-upsmanship to see who can get closest to actually producing a milkshake-loving duck that turns out to be racist. An innocuous Twitter account about dogs that's racist? That's pretty close!

I am referring to @dog_rates, also known as WeRateDogs, an account with nearly seven million followers that exists solely to share pictures of dogs, along with the dogs' names, accompanying descriptions, and a better-than-perfect rating, e.g. "14/10 would congratulate." On the "About" section of the WeRateDogs online store , account creator Matt Nelson describes the inspiration behind @dog_rates as follows:

After spending 2 years making jokes on Twitter, I realized that if your tweet contained a certain four-legged friend, it would get more popular than it probably should. I did whatever it took to include dogs in my tweets. Then, one day, at an Applebee's in Fuquay-Varina, NC, I asked my friend Morgan how his quesadilla burger was. "10/10" was his response. "What if I made an account that rates dogs?" was mine.

Yesterday, Twitter user Mary Wagner posted about getting blocked by @dog_rates for pointing out that, in a post featuring pictures of user Danny Capone's (@CaponeKnows) dog Kanan, @dog_rates changed the dog's name to "George." When pressed, Nelson defended the practice in a since-deleted tweet by saying that "the name plays a massive role in how well the post does." That defense wouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone who already read about Nelson's Applebee's-aided epiphany on how Twitter jokes are liked and retweeted more if dogs are involved.

It’s a good day to get blocked by @dog_rates for calling out when they changed a dog’s Arabic-origin name to something extremely white. pic.twitter.com/vefrTZQ2hQ — Mary Wagner (@marybwagner) June 25, 2018

If Nelson had thought, for even a second, before replying to Wagner's accusation of white-washing dogs' names, he might have realized that tying the decision to change a dog's name to post performance both strengthens his critics' argument and makes the already-blatant opportunism of an account that posts other people's dog photos to sell merchandise more transparently cynical. After apologizing (by saying he didn't "even know how to apologize for this one"), Nelson doubled-down on his comments in an interview with CNET:

"You're more likely to engage and interact with a post when a dog shares a name with your own or you've encountered a dog with that name. Sometimes I change the name because it's too common," Nelson said.

Again — unless Nelson wants to clarify what he considers common, and at this point he probably shouldn't — this attempt to explain the advantages of changing a dog's name for better likes and retweets is just digging the hole deeper. Formalizing any "optimization" practice for a social media "brand" as outwardly simple and innocuous as @dog_rates is (if not terribly depressing on its own) truly galling if it even flirts with leveraging people's racial biases.

Dog Rates changing the dogs’ names so the posts will get better metrics is the Lance Armstrong doping scandal of our time — popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) June 25, 2018

This, hot on the heels of Racism WatchDog's (@RacismDog) groan-inducing, entirely avoidable implosion and temporary retreat from Twitter after it flagged a story about an instance of "reverse" racism. In case you're wondering: no, there isn't @RacismDog merch yet, but they do solicit donations for themselves and the Southern Poverty Law Center.



Between the two accounts, it's hard to tell which was playing with fire more. You'd hope the people who decide to make an account entirely based on tweeting "bark" or "WOOF" in reply to racists would be able to identify instances of racism correctly… but you'd also hope that an account that exists solely to repost pictures of dogs with comments like "13/10 would blissfully boop" wouldn't get so caught up in chasing metrics that it turns racist itself.

Perhaps there should be a whole chapter in books on social media brand management that reminds eager posters-for-profit that being racist and putting up good numbers aren't mutually exclusive. As for accounts that want to specifically feed and exploit people's love for pets, there can be even more pointed advice: keep it simple and just post the animals!

Look at @catsu, a Twitter account that just posts pictures of cats. Yes, it only has a tenth of WeRateDogs' followers , but it does follow good social media performance practices (notice how every post has two images, ensuring consistency and allowing for a little bit of storytelling). Beyond the occasional shout-out for ASPCA adoption, here's the most text I've seen in a tweet from @catsu:

my new goal in life is to be as happy as this cat pic.twitter.com/nf7yC6XSGt — 🐈 (@catsu) June 19, 2018

Voila — no racism (for now, at least)! Other accounts like the video-centric, mostly dog-focused @zboah don't use any text at all beyond crediting where the content originated. Now, you may be thinking that with appropriated content and no text, there's no way to build a unique experience out of animal photos. Let me counter that by saying yes, it should be simple to build a brand centered around taking cute pictures of dogs and peppering in lots of phrases like "heckin" and "doggo." It should be the easiest goddamn thing in the world to not fuck up, but — to be charitable towards Matt Nelson — apparently the conditions of the internet are such that it isn't.



So, again, before you try to make it big with a gimmicky Instagram about "SJW dogs" or whatever, take a seat and consider whether you can handle the responsibility. Cute pet content can certainly be a nice diversion and even a salve for the minor irritations of life on the Hell Web, but don't expect sympathy if you mess up, get called out and get defensive. Above all else, choose your words carefully and remember: they're dogs, Brent — not likes and retweets.​