Watch This Dog Flawlessly Jump Through A Gate

Coral reefs around the world are suffering from widespread devastation. Nearly one-fifth of the world's coral has died in the last three years — and it's predicted more than 90% of the world's coral reefs will do the same by 2050.
Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.
Across the United States, electric scooters have been springing up overnight on city streets and sidewalks, leading to a combination of praise and condemnation from urban dwellers and local municipalities.