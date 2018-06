My sister and her kids releasing the butterflies, from 🐛 to 🦋 months in the making. so beautiful (you won’t be disappointed)😂😂😂😂😂😂 #circleoflife #boxerdogs #boxers #boxersofinstagram

A post shared by Chad Evin Lore (@chadevinlore) on May 30, 2018 at 8:40am PDT