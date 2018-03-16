'HUMAN, I'VE BEEN HURT TOO MANY TIMES'

Dog Has Run Into Glass Doors Too Many Times, Is Now Very Suspicious Of Treats

Behind every treat is a painful glass door that may or may not be there.​

Good Boye Ran Into Glass Door Too Many Times from r/aww
 

