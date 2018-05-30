 BBC
You Can Watch Every Classic 'Doctor Who' Story On Twitch If You Have Lots Of Free Time

Remember when Twitch's inaugural Bob Ross marathon seemed like the weirdest, most wonderful thing ever?​ Well, the predominantly video game-focused live streaming service has indulged in several endurance TV marathons since then — from Mister Rogers to anime to Julia Child — and now they've partnered with the BBC to bring the first 26 years of "Doctor Who" to diehard fans and newcomers alike.

To accommodate a global audience, Twitch will air each block of stories three times (schedule here) while also taking weekends off, slowing the burn rate of episodes to a pace that'll see the marathon end with 7th Doctor Sylvester McCoy in 1989's "Survival" come mid-July.

If you're brand-new to "Who," Digg's "Fan Service"-approved watch order recommends getting your bearings with the 2005 reboot of the show before going back to appreciate the '60s/'70s/'80s classics that Twitch is playing — but, if you're looking to leap right in and watch along with the, er, colorful Twitch chat, just get yourself up to speed with the show's risky, adventurous spirit by watching the video below.

How The Riskiest Choices In 'Doctor Who' Came To Define It
 
Mathew Olson is an Associate Editor at Digg.

