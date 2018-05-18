The Internet Has Now Given Us A Visual Version Of 'Yanny'/'Laurel,' And It Actually Works?

It has been a crazy roller-coaster of a week. Within the past few days, we've dealt with multiple audio clips make us question our sense of reality: First, "Yanny"/"Laurel," then "Brainstorm"/"Green Needle".

And while we've started to move on from Yanny and Laurel, the internet still isn't done with them, serving up a new variation on the illusion. But you won't need your headphones for this one though, just your eyes:

WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/WLFRr5j5os — Jordan Lewis, PhD (@GainesOnBrains) May 18, 2018

There's no better way to end a week than by arguing with your friends and family over whether this is "Yanny" or "Laurel" or any unholy combination in between. Happy Friday!







[Via Twitter]

