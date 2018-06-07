How The Divorce Rate In Every State Compares To Countries' Around The World, Mapped

Wherever there are people getting married, there are also people getting divorced. But divorce rates vary quite a bit from state to state — and also from country to country. Using data from the EU's statistics agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fatherly mapped the divorce rate of every state and found a comparable international analog for each one:

The data isn't perfect. California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota and New Mexico don't report their divorce rate to the CDC, so Fatherly plugged in the US average divorce rate of 3.2 per 1,000 people for each of those states. But the map nonetheless contains a lot of surprising information. Who knew Oklahoma — and Luxembourg, for that matter — had such high divorce rates? (About 66% of marriages in the Sooner State end in divorce.) And wouldn't you expect a Scandinavian paradise like Denmark to have more lasting marriages? (Turns out Danes are allowed to get divorced online for $60.) Wherever you live, take comfort in the fact that you're not alone — divorce is truly a universal phenomenon.





[Fatherly]