UNMARRY ME

How The Divorce Rate In Every State Compares To Countries' Around The World, Mapped

Wherever there are people getting married, there are also people getting divorced. But divorce rates vary quite a bit from state to state — and also from country to country. Using data from the EU's statistics agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fatherly mapped the divorce rate of every state and found a comparable international analog for each one:

 Fatherly

The data isn't perfect. California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota and New Mexico don't report their divorce rate to the CDC, so Fatherly plugged in the US average divorce rate of 3.2 per 1,000 people for each of those states. But the map nonetheless contains a lot of surprising information. Who knew Oklahoma — and Luxembourg, for that matter — had such high divorce rates? (About 66% of marriages in the Sooner State end in divorce.) And wouldn't you expect a Scandinavian paradise like Denmark to have more lasting marriages? (Turns out Danes are allowed to get divorced online for $60.) Wherever you live, take comfort in the fact that you're not alone — divorce is truly a universal phenomenon.  


[Fatherly]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
COMFORT FOODS

6 diggs projects.bonappetit.com
We asked 80 of the most interesting people we know — chefs, novelists, activists, comedians, NBA players and more — to let us in on their most-trusted haunts, from a Tibetan dumpling stand in a grocery store in Columbus to a landlocked fish market in Tulsa.