Can Anyone Explain This Disney Tweet To Us?

​Whoever is manning the Disney social media account these days appears to have had a rough weekend, culminating in this tweet:

Makes no difference who you are. pic.twitter.com/ztHgnwmSuL — Disney (@Disney) April 8, 2018

The GIF originates with Oh My Disney, a Disney content team that aims to "re-tell our classic stories in a voice that speaks directly to digital natives." And hey, it is a pretty good approximation of what a random Tumblr user might caption the Pinnochio GIF. But we're not sure we're prepared to see that stuff coming from the official Disney account.

Hope you have a better week, Disney social media manager.