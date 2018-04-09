DISNEY ARE YOU OKAY?

Can Anyone Explain This Disney Tweet To Us?

​Whoever is manning the Disney social media account these days appears to have had a rough weekend, culminating in this tweet: 

 

The GIF originates with Oh My Disney, a Disney content team that aims to "re-tell our classic stories in a voice that speaks directly to digital natives." And hey, it is a pretty good approximation of what a random Tumblr user might caption the Pinnochio GIF. But we're not sure we're prepared to see that stuff coming from the official Disney account. 

Hope you have a better week, Disney social media manager. 

