TOO HOT TO TROX

This Optical Illusion Where Colors Disappear When You Stare At Them Is Messing With Our Heads

Look closely at the image below and take a mental snapshot. In a few moments, it'll be gone.

No, seriously. Stare at the center of this image. For the first few seconds you'll feel kind of dumb, and then about 10 to 20 seconds the colors should just... disappear. It's wild:

 via Reddit


This works because of a principle called Troxler Fading, which makes shapes and colors in the periphery of your vision change hue and fade over time.

Focus on the dot to make the image transparent forsenCD (may take a minute)
 


Troxler Fading is also the magic behind this well-known illusion. Stare at the center and notice as the gap among the pink circles turns green and eventually appears to "erase" the pink circles completely.

 MyLovelyReptile


Whoa.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social Editor

