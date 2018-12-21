Do You Have What It Takes To Be A Digg Editor?

Every year we pull together the best of the internet in a year-in-review post we call The Year In Digg. (Here, please check out 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017). They're our best attempt to capture whatever the heck happened online that year.

But this year was a little different. Instead of of pulling together a well-designed, smartly-written digest of the past 12 months, we decided that the best way to sum up 2018 was to put you in our own shoes.

So, we made a game. It's called "You Are A Digg Editor." As the title implies, you are a Digg editor. Your task? To make our year-in-review post, The Year In Digg: 2018. Do you have what it takes? (We won't spoil anything, but it's harder than you think!)

Want to play the game full-screen? Click here.





