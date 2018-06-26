THE FINGERS OF GOD

Diego Maradona's Celebration Of Argentina's Win Over Nigeria Was Something Else

​Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona is known for being an entertainer on and off the pitch, so it should come as no surprise that Maradona stole the spotlight after Marcos Rojo scored a last-minute goal to cruise past Nigeria to the Round of 16. Maradona's reaction was... to give a triumphant double-finger to Nigeria's fans.

 

FIFA's broadcast almost instantly cut away from Maradona after he flipped the bird, but here's a still for memory's sake.

 

We're still partial to Senegal coach Aliou Cissé's more wholesome style of celebrating a big goal, but no one can stop Maradona from being Maradona.

