Did The Democrats Cave On The Shutdown Or Did They Do The Right Thing? Here's What To Read

Senate Democrats allowed a bill to fund the government through February 8 to pass this afternoon, following a two-and-a-half-day government shutdown. In exchange for ending the shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer received a promise from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The Democratic base and immigration activists are furious at Schumer for not forcing a vote to protect Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children. But is it possible this apparent cave actually makes Democrats stronger, rather than weaker? Here are a few opinions on that to help you make up your mind.

Vox's Dylan Scott reports that Democrats are hoping that the deal will put them in a stronger position during negotiations over potential immigration legislation, since Republicans will no longer be able to use the Children's Health Insurance Program as a bargaining chip.

Rather than pit children against DREAMers, as much of the GOP's messaging over the three-day shutdown did, Democrats seem to think they'll have a cleaner narrative next time if Republicans waffle on DACA and hundreds of thousands of people are at risk.

"I think it's not impossible for us to get to not only 60 votes, but beyond 60 votes," King told me. "If that happens, that puts tremendous pressure on the president and on the House to act on this."

[Vox]

Slate's Jim Newell argues that, whether or not the base likes it, Democrats had to accept McConnell's offer because they didn't have the leverage to force any greater concessions from Republicans.​

This shutdown was always going to be decided by the "blame game," as annoying as that is to say. As each side made their arguments in recent days, Republicans had the more straightforward one — Democrats were responsible for the shutdown because they filibustered a funding bill in order to secure something else. A DACA fix is popular; shutting down the government over one is much less so, especially in many of the states Senate Democrats are trying to hold in November. The polling was beginning to gravitate in Republicans' favor...

There is no compelling evidence that rejecting McConnell's offer would have resulted in a better outcome for Democrats. Polling would have drifted further to Republicans' side, and McConnell would have waited patiently to accept Schumer's unconditional surrender.

[Slate]

The Washington Post's Aaron Blake seems to think that Democrats didn't really think this whole shutdown thing through. Blake argues that Democrats always had more to lose, politically, than Republicans.

[F]rom the start of this process, Democrats have overestimated both their leverage and the benefit that might arise from this whole situation. Early polls — before the shutdown actually occurred — showed more Americans blaming Trump and the Republicans than Democrats. But Democrats actually provided the votes against the noncontroversial continuing resolution that meant government shut down. Their argument was always much more difficult, and Republicans messaged the "blame game" more effectively.



Perhaps the biggest factor in all of this, though, was that Democrats simply had more to lose. They have been doing extremely well in special elections and in the 2017 general election.

[The Washington Post]

US News & World Report's Pat Garofalo points out that the deal Democrats accepted today was substantially no different from the deal Republicans offered them on Friday, before the government shut down. The fact that they effectively shut down the government for nothing does not bode well for the future of immigration negotiations.

That Democrats didn't receive something real other than a promise from an untrustworthy pol who commands only one chamber says nothing good. In three weeks, the situation is going to be basically the same as it is right now, unless something dramatic and unexpected happens, which is obviously an unacceptable outcome for the Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. as children and have few, if any, real connections to the countries from which they came.

What do Democrats say then? Does a shutdown next month provide more leverage than did this one? Why? How do Democrats say, "no, really, everyone, this time we're serious"?

[US News & World Report]

The New Yorker's Benjamin Wallace-Wells spells out a point that is fairly obvious to everyone except, apparently, Chuck Schumer: Even if McConnell does allow a Dream Act to pass the Senate, there's no guarantee it'll make it through the House or the White House.

Even if McConnell does bring such a measure to the floor, and even if the upper chamber does vote to protect the Dreamers, the Senate alone cannot make law. The House has consistently taken a harder line on immigration, and its Republican leaders have made no promises to the Democrats. Neither has the White House, and, after the weekend, we know something more about where the President stands when it comes to making an immigration deal...



This afternoon, the prospects for the Dreamers look worse: the immediate crisis of the shutdown has passed, the President no longer seems a plausible ally, and their status has not been secured. Republicans privately griped for the past week about the inconstancy of the White House, but this morning it was Schumer who was left complaining about the Presidential chaos. The Dreamers' hopes, and his, had rested on a version of the President that did not materialize.



[The New Yorker]