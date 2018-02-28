Dick's Sporting Goods Will Stop Selling Assault-Style Rifles And Raise Minimum Age For Gun Purchase To 21

Chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods tells @GStephanopoulos why the company has decided to no longer sell assault style rifles or firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, and no longer sell high capacity magazines. pic.twitter.com/xiuMfqIZLd — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2018

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday morning that it will stop selling assault-style rifles, end the sale of high-capacity magazines and increase its minimum age for gun purchase to 21.

The shift, which will take effect immediately in 700 Dick's stores, is in reaction to the Parkland school shooting, according to CEO Ed Stack.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Stack said "We did everything by the book. We did everything that the law required and still he was able to buy a gun... the systems that are in place across the board just aren't effective enough to prevent selling someone like that a gun."

Stack also said he hoped that Congress would act to create better gun control legislation.

The Parkland shooter is reported to have purchased a gun that wasn't used in the school shooting at a Dick's store.

Dick's previously banned assault-style rifles in its general stores, but sold them in their hunting-specific stores.

[Read more at The Huffington Post]



