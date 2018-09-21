HOW HARD IS IT TO *NOT* CALL THE POLICE

Delta Airlines Staffer Calls Police After Black Customer Asks To Talk To A Manager

In the latest viral incident of a white people calling the police on black people doing things that are not criminal, a video taken at Logan Airport in Boston on August 24 shows a Delta Airline customer service agent calling the police after a black customer asked to speak to a manager about her damaged luggage.

 

Delta has apologized to the customer who shot the video, whose name is Arlene, and it says "we are working directly with this customer to use this as an opportunity to learn from her experience and improve on future customer interactions." But Arlene wrote in a tweet that a "corporate executive" from Delta called her to tell her that the airline "does not believe the incident was racially motivated." Read more about the incident at Newsweek.

