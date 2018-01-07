Debra Messing Criticizes E! For Paying Female Co-Hosts Less During An E! Interview

On the red carpet for the Golden Globes, Debra Messing gave an interview to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the subject of Messing's black dress, worn in support of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Messing took special care to call out E! over the departure of Catt Sadler, who left the network because of gendered pay disparity amongst the network's hosts:



Debra Messing calls out E! while on E!: "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Cat Sadler." pic.twitter.com/dnqoMkh7YY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2018

In the days leading up to the Golden Globes, Amy Schumer and Eva Longoria urged fellow actresses to press E! on the matter of Sadler's departure — meaning Messing might not be the only one to raise the issue on the red carpet tonight.

[@JarettSays]