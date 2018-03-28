Hey, Execs: Canceling A 'Deadpool' Project Will Always Bite You In The Ass

A couple days ago fans of Donald Glover and "Deadpool" got some shitty news: FX Networks announced they were preemptively cancelling Glover's animated "Deadpool" series. When Deadline and other outlets reported the news they were quick to mention how "busy" Glover's career is. Yes, in the past year Glover has been hard at work on his FX show "Atlanta," his role as Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and his musical output as Childish Gambino — but this morning, Glover clarified that being "busy" had nothing to do with "Deadpool's" cancellation.

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

Glover followed his early AM tweet with 15 pages of a fake script for an episode of "Deadpool: The Animated Series" titled "Finale." The script includes timely references to Sudan the white rhino (recently deceased) and the Beyoncé face-bite incident (recently disclosed by Tiffany Haddish).

You can read the whole script on Twitter here, but the most interesting and meta part of it features Deadpool grappling with possible reasons for the show's cancellation (while chatting up the rhino):



Any of the reasons Glover's Deadpool brings up could explain why the show got scrapped: entertainment industry racism, biting the Marvel hand too hard, the poor optics of "a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV" and finally, plain old fear of doing something different with a popular character:

[DEADPOOL]: It just feels like everyone wants to something different, but no one want (sic) to do anything different to get it. Doesn't Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn't watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest.

Glover's exasperation makes sense — after all, he's been through a similar story of cold feet with a Marvel property before. When Sony forged ahead with the "Amazing Spider-Man" reboot in 2010, fans campaigned en masse for Glover to get the role of Spider-Man. Instead, that role went to Andrew Garfield. Later, Glover had a guest role as an alternate universe Spider-Man in an animated show and a small part in last year's MCU-integrated feature "Spider-Man: Homecoming" — in both cases, it's hard not to wonder how quickly the idea of casting Glover as the lead was shrugged off by the suits in charge.

Deadline reports that Marvel was displeased with Glover's direction with the show, not FX. Considering that Glover's "Atlanta" is a critical darling, that makes a lot of sense.

Folks at Fox-owned properties might also know from experience to be wary about being the culprit behind pulling the plug on a "Deadpool" project with a big name attached to it. A "Deadpool" film starring Ryan Reynolds was in production hell for close to a decade when test footage leaked online in 2014. The positive online response to the footage lead to the film finally getting green lit. In an appearance on "The Tonight Show" two days after the movie's 2016 debut, Reynolds said he was one of four people who could have possibly leaked the footage:

The others who could've leaked the footage were director Tim Miller and screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. All four men would've had good reason for leaking the footage in 2014. Reynolds was already associated with the character and his previous starring role as a superhero was a flop. Miller had yet to direct a feature film. Wernick and Reese hand only co-written two prior screenplays together. When 2016's "Deadpool" finally hit theaters it became a critical and financial success — surely, whoever perpetrated the leak feels pretty good about the decision now.

Since the character's whole shtick is fourth wall-breaking meta comedy, messing with a "Deadpool" project practically begs for cheeky retaliation in one form or another. Surely there'll be an officially-approved joke about the animated series' cancellation in some upcoming piece of "Deadpool" media , but if Marvel wants to avoid any future embarrassment with "Deadpool" projects, perhaps they should stop trying to kill them.

Nothing stops the "merc with a mouth" from viciously dunking on his foes. So far, Hollywood business-as-usual has a bad track record of stopping "Deadpool"-attached creators from doing the same.