​David De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and there's just no reason he shouldn't have saved this shot from Cristiano Ronaldo. But he didn't, and Spain trail Portugal 2-1 at the half in their World Cup Group B matchup:

Ouch.



Update, 3:19 pm: Spain is back in the lead with a goal from Diego Costa and this absolute rocket from Nacho:





Update, 3:48 pm: Ronaldo ties things back up with an incredible free kick: