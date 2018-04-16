What To Know About The Gay Rights Lawyer Who Self-Immolated In Brooklyn In A Protest Suicide

This post contains graphic descriptions of suicide. ​If you're considering hurting yourself, please call 1-800-273-8255 or chat with a crisis counselor on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's website.

A prominent gay rights lawyer set himself on fire in a park in Brooklyn over the weekend in a suicide reminiscent of the self-immolations by Buddhist monks that helped raise Americans' awareness of religious persecution in Vietnam the 1960s. In a suicide note, David Buckel said he intended for his death to make a statement about protecting the environment from the ravages of fossil fuels. Here's what we know.

Buckel Fought For Gay And Trans Rights In A Number Of Landmark Court Cases

Buckel was a nationally recognized civil rights attorney who won a number of influential rulings on behalf of gay and trans clients. One of his best-known cases was Brandon v. County of Richardson, in which he successfully sued a Nebraska sheriff for failing to protect Brandon Teena, a trans man who was raped and murdered in 1993. Teena's story was dramatized in the 1999 film "Boys Don't Cry." As marriage project director and senior counsel at the LGBT rights group Lambda Legal, Buckel won rulings on behalf of gay children and same-sex couples seeking to marry.

His work on Nabozny v. Podlesny resulted in a landmark victory for a high school student forced to drop out of school as a result of brutality perpetrated by other students and inaction by his school administrators. It was the first time a federal court had ever held that schools have an obligation to prevent anti-gay bullying, and put schools across the country on notice that they were responsible for putting a stop to it...



He brought Lewis v. Harris, resulting in a New Jersey Supreme Court victory that recognized the tangible and dignitary harms to same-sex couples and their children from being excluded from the rights and responsibilities of marriage. He championed filing a marriage lawsuit in state court in Iowa in 2005, at a time when only Massachusetts permitted same-sex couples to marry.

[Lambda Legal]

Later In Life, Buckel Embraced Environmental Activism

After retiring from Lambda Legal in 2008, Buckel became active in environmental causes, with a focus on urban composting. A tribute to Buckel written by a fellow composting advocate enumerates his accomplishments:

After he retired from being a civil rights attorney, David was pivotal in developing various community compost sites in New York, with an expertise in regulatory compliance, urban farms, and configuration of operations to optimize community support/participation and environmental sustainability. He became the compost site coordinator for the NYC Compost Project hosted by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Located at the Red Hook Community Farm in Brooklyn, the compost site is the largest in the United States that processes entirely with renewable resources (solar, wind, human power)... With a focus on low-income communities, he developed the Red Hook site into one of the best run and most successful urban composting sites in the US and all without fossil fuel machines, something of which he was particularly proud.



[Institute For Local Self-Reliance]

Early On Saturday Morning, Buckel Set Himself On Fire In Brooklyn's Prospect Park

Buckel set himself on fire in a well-trafficked field in Brooklyn's Prospect Park early on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at 6:30 AM, according to the Times.

Bicyclist Rahmin Pavlovic, 43, of Brooklyn, said Buckel’s choice of location was no coincidence.

"It's definitely some kind of statement," said Pavlovic. "He did it out in the open, right near the main entrance — not in some tucked away part of the park."

The Brooklyn victim was burned from head to toe by the time the FDNY arrived.

"We were a little freaked out," said a jogger who stumbled across the remains before the victim's body was covered with a blue tarp. "It took us a little while to process it."



[New York Daily News]



In A Suicide Note, Buckel Wrote Of The Devastating Effects Of Fossil Fuels

Buckel left a note in a shopping cart near where his body was found inside an envelope marked "For the police." In the note, which was also emailed to some journalists, he wrote that he hoped his death would inspire action to reduce deadly pollution from fossil fuels.

"Pollution ravages our planet, oozing inhabitability via air, soil, water and weather," he wrote in the email sent to The Times. "Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result — my early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves." ...

Noting that he was privileged with "good health to the final moment," Mr. Buckel said he wanted his death to lead to increased action. "Honorable purpose in life invites honorable purpose in death," he wrote.

[The New York Times]

Self-Immolation Has Been Used As A Protest Tactic For Centuries

In his note, Buckel compared his death to the self-immolation of Tibetan monks protesting oppression by the Chinese government. Self-immolation has been used as a protest tactic in South Asia for centuries, and has spread across the globe in recent decades, as Time recounted in 2011:

The first and most famous moment of self-immolation as agitprop was that of Thich Quang Duc in 1963. Under the rule of Ngo Dinh Diem, South Vietnam largely advanced the agenda of the country's Catholic minority and discriminated against Buddhist monks. In one of the most dramatic instances of individual protest, Quang Duc doused himself in gasoline in the middle of a Saigon street and lit himself ablaze...



The grim tactic has spread across the globe: Czechoslovaks did it to protest the Soviet invasion in 1968; five Indian students did it to protest job quotas in 1990; a Tibetan monk did it to protest the Indian police stopping an anti-Chinese hunger strike in 1998; Kurds did it to protest Turkey in 1999; outlawed Falun Gong practitioners did it in Tiananmen Square in 2009, at least according to authorities in Beijing.



[Time]

Buckel's Friends And Fellow Activists Had Differing Interpretations Of His State Of Mind

In interviews with Buckel's friends, family and colleagues, the New York Times found different possible explanations for Buckel's decision to end his life in self-immolation. Buckel's partner of 34 years, Terry Kaelber, told the Times that Buckel had been struggling with limited mobility due to a back injury and may have wanted to get people's attention.



With a back injury that limited his work, Mr. Buckel was struggling over what he could do next. Mr. Kaelber said he interpreted this "dramatic act" as "what can a person at age 60 do that people would pay attention to."



Erik Martig, who worked with Buckel at Red Hook Community Farm, said he saw Buckel's suicide as a reflection of mental health struggles rather than as a fully considered political protest.



"I struggle to believe that this is a protest suicide. I think that, underneath, he's got to be in a very dark place, it's not characteristic of David," he added.



And a fellow composting advocate remembered Buckel's exceptional "purity of spirit."

"I think he had a purity of spirit that was not a possibility in this world and that pained him very much," said Marisa DeDominicis, the executive director of Earth Matter, which composts on Governors Island.

[The New York Times]