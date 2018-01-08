Is HBO's David Bowie Documentary Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

It has been almost two years since the death of David Bowie. Today, January 8th, marks his birthday and the two year anniversary of the release of "Blackstar," the acclaimed final album that many fans have plumbed for details on his twilight years. "The Last Five Years," a documentary from director Francis Whately, makes its US debut on HBO tonight, and promises to shed light on Bowie's life in a way his artistic output elided. Is it worth your time? Here's what the reviews say:





Without Much Footage From 2010 Onward, Whately Combines Archival Clips And New Interviews

A longtime friend and fan of Bowie, British director Francis Whately's documentary David Bowie: The Last Five Years diligently chronicles the late rock icon's autumnal career resurgence using rare archive footage, recycled quotes, music videos and performance clips. But it is mostly woven from first-hand interviews with a wide range of friends and collaborators who worked on Bowie's final projects.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

The director Francis Whately's previous work, Five Years, was about Bowie's iconically fabulous ’70s and ’80s; this one is largely about 2011 to 2016, a period when Bowie recorded two albums and created one musical. The film argues that Bowie used those efforts to deconstruct and rebuke his own legend — which had the clever effect of reinforcing it.



[The Atlantic]





'The Last Five Years' Is Focused On Bowie's Straightforward Approach To His Creative Work

The continuing theme of the film is that fame isn't all it's cracked up to be ("I'm much more interested in the process of life," Bowie says, "the celebrity side of it, I couldn't give a sausage") but that work can be rewarding.



[The Los Angeles Times]

What emerges is an oddly endearing notion: Bowie as manager, Bowie as bandleader, Bowie as clock puncher—though enigmatic in all cases. "If you got a smile, you'd gone in the right direction," the guitarist Gerry Leonard says of Bowie's recording-session directing.



[The Atlantic]

The result is a portrait that is personal without delving into Bowie's personal life — we don't hear from his wife, Iman, or either of his children — and one that exhibits deep reverence for his music without going so far as to deify the artist.

[Vulture]



There Are No Bombshells About The Eerily Resonant Themes In 'Lazarus' And 'Blackstar'

From [Bowie's 2015 musical] Lazarus, actor Michael C. Hall, director Ivo van Hove, writer Enda Walsh and producer Robert Fox share memories of readying the show as Bowie's health declined. Remarkably, he only learned his cancer was terminal well into the latter stages of Blackstar and Lazarus, making both accidentally prophetic.



[The Hollywood Reporter]



The director doesn't deliver definitive answers about the cryptic lyrics that many have read as a farewell note. But those around Bowie were struck by the uncanniness of the circumstances. "A long time, Major Tom's been trying to find peace and rest, and he found it in 'Blackstar,'" says the multi-instrumentalist Mark Plati, referring to the skeletal spaceman in that song's clip.



[The Atlantic]





Some Of The Documentary Material Is Just Unnecessary

There is ample overlap between The Last Five Years and Whateley's previous film Five Years, as the director draws on rare archive footage and voiceover quotes to draw parallels between Bowie's nostalgia-laced autumnal works and his 1970s superstar heyday. These links sometimes feel tenuous and slightly gratuitous, as if Whately does not quite trust the stand-alone strength of the contemporary material.



[The Hollywood Reporter]



There's a borderline "This is Spinal Tap" moment where one of his associates describes the process of deciding The Next Day album art and the extremely profound revelation that occurred when they turned a photo upside down, and how that opened up so many possibilities for the record design. There's just no way any Bowie fan, casual or die-hard, needed any of that inanity.



[RogerEbert.com]





Ultimately, 'The Last Five Years' Doesn't Strip Away *Or* Overstate Bowie's Artistry

The Last Five Years nobly focuses on Bowie's work rather than on his personal biography, but Bowie was so effective at marrying persona and art that you leave with a sense that you have glimpsed something more.



[The Atlantic]

There's even joy embedded in Bowie's desire to continue creating while confronting his illness, an impulse that his collaborators say never left him. Toward the end of The Last Five Years, Bowie's longtime producer Tony Visconti plays a stripped-down version of the song "Lazarus" that consists of nothing but Bowie's vocal — "Ain't that just like me" — sounding as powerful and emotionally naked as anything he ever recorded.



[Vulture]





TL;DR

Even with a Bowie-sized hole at the heart of the story, an intimate portrait emerges of a rare artist who conducted himself with grace, humility and self-deprecating humor right to the final curtain.



[The Hollywood Reporter]







