Unless you're a hardcore NBA fan, you probably don't know who Danuel House Jr. is. That's okay, it's not like he's LeBron James or anything.

But last night the Phoenix Sun did do something quite kinglike — he tossed an alley-oop off the backboard to himself against the Golden State Warriors. Watch this craziness:





Oh, and by the way, we're pretty sure the last notable person to accomplish this exact feat was LeBron James.





The King is not dead but long live the House.

