AN ELEGANT SOLUTION

0 diggs tedium.co
The story of the Curta Calculator, a stylish portable mechanical calculator that doesn't use electricity and has a surprisingly dramatic origin story.
BATH GOODS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Time To Level Up Your Daily Routine

6 diggs parachutehome.com
Parachute is known for making remarkable bedding, so it’s no surprise that their bath collection operates at the same level. From quick-drying towels and bath mats to plush robes made in Turkey, they’ve got everything you need to upgrade your daily routine.
AIRING IT OUT

1 digg FiveThirtyEight
This isn't another “Moneyball” story. The once-undervalued metric of on-base percentage is no longer baseball’s best-kept secret — and it’s not even an Oakland staple. The A's have instead pursued different paths to become one of the better teams in the major leagues despite opening the season with the game’s lowest payroll.