The DACA Situation Is Still A Mess — Here's Where It Stands Right Now

On Tuesday, President Trump sent mixed messages about the hope of a replacement for DACA, the federal program that he is repealing which has allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work in the country. The confusing set of statements made an already messy situation worse as an estimated 122 immigrants lose their status every single day. Here's what you need to know.

Trump Said He Was Open To A 'Clean DACA Bill'

In today's meeting, Trump seemed to signal that he may be willing to sign a DACA replacement bill that didn't include funding for a border wall. In an exchange with Senator Diane Feinstein (CA), Trump said he was willing to pursue "a clean DACA bill now with a commitment that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform" later.

Adding confusion to the statements, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy clarified for Trump that he thinks Feinstein was speaking about "DACA without security," which he says Republicans disagree with.

Trump then went on to say "a clean bill is a bill of DACA, we take care of them, and we also take care of security." It was not specified what "security" meant.



Trump also expressed that he would sign a bill that wasn't completely molded to his wishes, saying "My position is going to be what the people in this room come up with... What I approve will be very much reliant on what people in this room come to me with. If they come to me with things I'm not in love with, I’m going to do it."



Multiple 'Clarifications' Followed

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters in Tuesday's briefing that Trump considers chain migration, visa lottery AND border security as part of the DACA negotiations — dashing the idea that Trump will support a "clean" DACA bill as Feinstein envisions it. She went on to say that the White House views "the wall as part of border security," but also that the details of the wall are up for negotiation.

Senator Jeff Flake (AZ) told reporters after the meeting that Trump showed flexibility on the subject of the wall: "I went in very skeptical that anything would be accomplished, but the biggest part of the meeting — the best part — is what the president did actually a little more explanation of what the wall actually means to him... The wall is really a fence.” In the meeting, Trump said a wall could cost a lot less than $18 billion.

Despite recently sending an $18 billion funding request for the wall to lawmakers negotiating the budget, Sanders told reporters that Trump has not given up on the idea that Mexico will somehow end up paying for it.

The Lawmakers Agree To Focus Their Negotiations

Trump and lawmakers agreed that the bill would address four things: border security, chain migration, the visa lottery and DACA. The parameters match the outline of the bill taking shape in the working group led by Senator Dick Durbin (IL) and Senator Lindsey Graham (SC).

The limited scope was chosen over a bill that would tackle more "comprehensive" immigration reform that would take on the US' larger visa system.

Before the meeting, multiple groups of lawmakers had proposed their own versions of the DACA bill.

Lawmakers Are Aiming To Pass A Bill By January 19th

Democrats have pushed to vote on a DACA replacement by January 19th through tying the bill to the spending bill deadline, which must be passed by then to avoid a government shutdown.

The spending bill requires 60 votes in the Senate, giving Democrats a chance to make demands or risk a shutdown in Trump's first year.

In September, however, Trump welcomed a shutdown, saying it might convince Congress to do away with the spending bill 60-vote requirement. In November, The Washington Post reported that Trump has privately expressed that a shutdown around immigration issues could be good for him politically and help him win back voters he's lost.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said after the meeting, however, that he intends to force Democrats to separate the DACA replacement from the spending bill: "it is still my view that I will call up a DACA related immigration bill that... the president will sign and that it will not be a part of any overall spending agreement."

DACA will officially expire on March 5th, at which time DACA recipients will begin to lose their status at a rate of 1,000 people per day. Currently, 122 immigrants who have benefited from the program are losing their status per day after they failed to renew it by an October deadline.



