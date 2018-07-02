LIKE A SWORDFISH, BUT MORE SPECIFIC

Ladies And Gentlemen, We Give You The Extremely Freaky Cutlassfish

Wanna see a weird thing that actually exists in nature even though it looks like it's from an '80s sci-fi movie? Look no further than the cutlassfish — also known as a scabbardfish, a hairtail or a frostfish — which shines likes it's made out of reflective metal and wiggles around as if it knows we want to see how the sun shines off its long, thin, sword-like body:

This is a Cutlassfish
 


This little guy has continually been making the rounds on Reddit for the last couples of months, but cutlassfish are no strangers to internet fandom. Here's a video of this freaky fish just doing its thing underwater from 2014:

 ButlerPond


And here's one of a handful of guys reeling one in from over the weekend:

 Veleiro Veneza


Equal parts fascinating and unsettling. Learn more about the cutlassfish here.


[via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

