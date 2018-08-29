NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Repeatedly Called Cynthia Nixon 'A Corporation' In Their Debate

​Hands down the weirdest moment in a combative Democratic primary debate Wednesday night between New York governor Andrew Cuomo and actress and activist Cynthia Nixon was when Cuomo — apparently believing he'd hit on a catchy soundbite — repeatedly said to Nixon, "You're a corporation!"

Absolutely painful back-and-forth between Cuomo & Nixon here.



Cuomo tries to accuse Nixon of being "a corporation" and donating as "a corporation" to get special favors in NYC.



The "favor"?



She requested no helicopters above "Shakespeare in the Park" so people could hear. pic.twitter.com/D0BAcGJWxe — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 29, 2018

As far as we can tell, Nixon is a human being who, like many other actors, files taxes as an LLC. Which is not quite the same thing as accepting six-figure donations from corporate donors, as Cuomo has done. But kudos to Cuomo for saying something memorable!