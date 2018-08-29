INTERESTING STRATEGY

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Repeatedly Called Cynthia Nixon 'A Corporation' In Their Debate

​Hands down the weirdest moment in a combative Democratic primary debate Wednesday night between New York governor Andrew Cuomo and actress and activist Cynthia Nixon was when Cuomo — apparently believing he'd hit on a catchy soundbite — repeatedly said to Nixon, "You're a corporation!"

 

As far as we can tell, Nixon is a human being who, like many other actors, files taxes as an LLC. Which is not quite the same thing as accepting six-figure donations from corporate donors, as Cuomo has done. But kudos to Cuomo for saying something memorable!

