The Size Of The Cryptocurrency Bubble Compared To Other Market Bubbles, Visualized

Cryptocurrency has been frequently touted as one of the world's fastest-growing assets, but does the market size of the digital currency actually matches its hype? 

Finance website HowMuch has put together a graph that puts into perspective the size of the crypto market and how small it compares with the global market values of other assets, such as gold and real estate. In this graph, the value of each market is visualized and color-coded into bubbles of according size.

 

The entire cryptocurrency market is valued at $294 billion right now. If you think that's a lot of money, then you should know that the global gold market is worth 31 times more at an estimated value of $7.8 trillion. But even the gold market doesn't hold a candle when you compare it with markets such as real estate and debt, the latter of which constitutes the world's largest asset market and is currently valued at $247 trillion. That figure alone just shines a whole new and more startling meaning on the phrase, "drowning in debt."

Jalopnik
Highway noise barriers are a pretty common blight on American interstates, there to protect nearby homes and businesses from the motoring sounds of cars and trucks whizzing by. But what if I told you they don’t shield noise all that well, and may even amplify it?
You Got A Vape Pen, Now What?

blu.com
When you register with Blu, you get exclusive offers, money off future orders, early access to new products and autoship deliveries so you’ll never run out of e-liquid or batteries.

You'd think we'd be able to trust solid asphalt not to turn into a portal to another dimension, but that's not the case after heavy rains in Sheridan, Colorado.
GQ
Last week, as America's top national security experts convened in Aspen, a strangely inquisitive Uber driver showed up, too. And caused a minor freak-out. Was the mystery woman some kind of covert agent — or simply a figment of these hyper-paranoid times?