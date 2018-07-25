The Size Of The Cryptocurrency Bubble Compared To Other Market Bubbles, Visualized

Cryptocurrency has been frequently touted as one of the world's fastest-growing assets, but does the market size of the digital currency actually matches its hype?

Finance website HowMuch has put together a graph that puts into perspective the size of the crypto market and how small it compares with the global market values of other assets, such as gold and real estate. In this graph, the value of each market is visualized and color-coded into bubbles of according size.

The entire cryptocurrency market is valued at $294 billion right now. If you think that's a lot of money, then you should know that the global gold market is worth 31 times more at an estimated value of $7.8 trillion. But even the gold market doesn't hold a candle when you compare it with markets such as real estate and debt, the latter of which constitutes the world's largest asset market and is currently valued at $247 trillion. That figure alone just shines a whole new and more startling meaning on the phrase, "drowning in debt."

