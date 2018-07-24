Video Of Woman Steaming Crabs In Her Kitchen Very Quickly Goes Off The Rails

Crabs are monsters that live at the beach. Some people take them into their homes in an attempt to prepare and eat them as food. This is misguided. The crabs do not condone or appreciate such behavior.

Here is one such instance. Virginia Simmons from Newport News, Virginia thought she was doing right by the crustacean.

Listen to them rustle in the bag before meeting their untimely end in a pot of boiling water. Watch them snip their claws at Simmons' tongs.



Feel them plot their revenge on the human race.

We mustn't anger the crabs.