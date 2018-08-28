The Average Cost Of A Date In Each State, Mapped

J. Lo's love may not cost a thing, but for the rest of us, finding love is usually a pricey endeavor. Sure, some dates are free, but if you want to get to know someone over drinks, food or a movie, you'll be shelling out some cash. And it turns out how much you'll spend on a hot date depends quite a bit on where you live, as a new map by Yahoo! Finance, using data from 24/7 Wall St., shows:

If some of these number look a touch high to you, you're not alone. We live in New York and have never spent anywhere near $297.27 on a single date — even when we were the one treating our partner. The numbers on the map skew high because 24/7 Wall St., the site that compiled the data used in the map, added up "the average US price of a liter of wine in June 2018 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average US price of two movie tickets in 2017 from the National Association of Theatre Owners, and the national average cost of two restaurant dinners in 2016 from a Zagat survey." A liter of wine — that's 1.3 bottles — plus a movie, plus dinner out? That's a pretty epic date, if you ask us! But if that's how you like to spend your Saturday nights with that special someone, you have nothing but our utmost respect.

