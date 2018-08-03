HOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYSHITHOLYS

There Are No Special Effects At Work In This Insane Video Featuring A Human Zoetrope

Corridor is a YouTube channel known for its incredibly cool special effects. What happens when you take away the special effects? Well, what you're left with is simply "incredibly cool."

Take a look at this attempt to use a playground merry-go-round and a team of six dancers to "animate" real life:

 Corridor


Yeah, that's right, you just watched a human zoetrope.

Too understand how the hell these folks made this insanity, check out this (fairly spon-con-y) making-of video from Corridor's sponsor, Google Chromebook:

 Chromebook


So cool. Anyway, if you haven't already, now would be a great time to follow Corridor on YouTube and Instagram.

