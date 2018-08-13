This Photo Of A Solar Coronal Mass Ejection Is Beyond Comprehension

​The sun is incomprehensibly big, and as such, most of the things it does are also incomprehensibly big. Case in point: this coronal mass ejection, which was captured by NASA's SDO spacecraft back in 2011. Note the Earth — to scale — in the upper left-hand corner:

Coronal mass injections are when the sun spews forth a stream of plasma and magnetic field:

They can eject billions of tons of coronal material and carry an embedded magnetic field (frozen in flux) that is stronger than the background solar wind interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) strength. CMEs travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from slower than 250 kilometers per second (km/s) to as fast as near 3000 km/s.



[NOAA]





Here's another CME from a year later, with another tiny Earth for scale:

We're so small.





[Jason Major on Flickr]