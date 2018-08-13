WE'RE SO SMALL

This Photo Of A Solar Coronal Mass Ejection Is Beyond Comprehension

​The sun is incomprehensibly big, and as such, most of the things it does are also incomprehensibly big. Case in point: this coronal mass ejection, which was captured by NASA's SDO spacecraft back in 2011. Note the Earth — to scale — in the upper left-hand corner: 

Huge Coronal Mass Ejection on June 7, 2011
 

Coronal mass injections are when the sun spews forth a stream of plasma and magnetic field: 

They can eject billions of tons of coronal material and carry an embedded magnetic field (frozen in flux) that is stronger than the background solar wind interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) strength. CMEs travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from slower than 250 kilometers per second (km/s) to as fast as near 3000 km/s. 

[NOAA]


Here's another CME from a year later, with another tiny Earth for scale:

4/16 M1.7 Flare and Earth to Scale
 

We're so small. 


[Jason Major on Flickr]

