Corona Unfamiliar

Full disclosure: I cannot separate Corona from my love for the "Fast and Furious" movies. After watching the original "Fast" movie for the first time, my opinion on Corona went from "it's okay, I guess" to "the beer to drink if you're outside and it's above 65 degrees and sunny." Still, if I have to choose between the two in a bar, I'll usually go for a Tecate over a Corona (especially if we're talking micheladas). This is all to say two things: this is why I'm curious about Corona and no, this isn't sponsored content.

Recently, at the beer aisle in my local grocery store, my brain broke. There have been countless times where I've seen a six-pack of crystal-clear Corona bottles positioned right next to another sixer of Corona Light, the lower calorie alternative to an already light-as-the-morning-sun beer. On some occasions, I've seen both of them next to a pack of Corona Premier — "okay," my mind would fill-in when confronted with this triumvirate, "a 'fancy' light Corona for people easily swayed by branding, got it." This time, however, there was a fourth option, one I couldn't be sure if I had seen before or not.

Corona Familiar. What? Familiar? Bullshit.

The idea that Corona and Corona Familiar, in particular, were in essence the same beer in different bottles happens to be common around the internet. A few days after my beer aisle aneurysm, I was reminded of a classic gag from the Duff brewery tour in "The Simpsons:"

What are the differences between the different kinds of Corona? My friends and I have wondered about this for years. I had to settle this for myself, through research and a taste test — and if you happen to benefit, cheers.

First, after scouring the Google results for people questioning the differences between Coronas (mostly folks saying they can't tell the difference), I went straight to the source. The official Corona website includes some brand-approved copy — let's be generous and call it "tasting notes" — for all four varieties (Extra, Light, Premiere and Familiar). Aside from calorie counts and ABV, there's not much to go on. Why would there be? For Corona's Light and Premiere varietie, part of the appeal amounts to "it's the same taste with less guilt." If the official copy specified a real difference in the brewing process, that'd be a harder sell.

After the official copy got me nowhere, I looked to popular beer enthusiast sources. All four Corona varieties are lagers, but on BeerAdvocate they parse out the distinctions a little bit more. Corona Extra, our baseline here, is an American Adjunct Lager. All the big American macro-brews like Budweiser and Pabst Blue Ribbon are American Adjunct Lagers, as are Corona Extra, Tecate, and Modelo Especial (Grupo Modelo actually makes Modelo, Corona and Pacifico). The key term here is "adjunct," which means a "non-malt source of fermentable sugars" — in the case of these lagers, that refers to the rice or corn added in the brewing process. Corona Light and Corona Premiere are light lagers (think the same general process, even lower calories). BeerAdvocate lists Corona Familiar as a Vienna Lager, but a few of the commenters dispute the classification. Though you should wait to see my taste test results before trusting what I think, I'd say Familiar definitely falls short of being "reddish-amber colored [and] malt-forward" as Vienna Lagers should be.

If enthusiasts can't agree on Familiar's distinction, they do agree that Corona Familiar's dark bottle could affect the taste of the beer. Corona Extra, as commonly found in clear glass bottles, is widely considered to have a "skunky" taste caused by exposure to light — many assume the suggestion to serve Corona Extra with lime is just a ploy to cover up the skunk. Certainly, the reaction that produces that taste in beer happens fast enough that Coronas in clear bottles have likely developed that taste, but Familiar's brown bottle should prevent it. One head-to-head comparison of Extra with Familiar concludes that in the case of Familiar "there's not much to Corona without the skuniness," while another taste test from a certified sommelier (video below) contends that, aside from a little more body and a little less funkiness, the two beers "taste pretty much the same."

Before organizing my own taste tests, I was pretty inclined to agree with the sommelier — having tried both beers in isolation, I couldn't tell what the difference was. I, like many others, assumed Corona Extra's skunky notes were intentional, and I didn't notice them missing in Familiar. I'm fine with trusting that experienced beer enthusiasts can detect a difference, but I needed to know if I can, and there's only one way to settle that.

For my very non-scientific taste tests , I set up two rounds with four beers each. I participated in both rounds, joined by a different friend in each. In each round we knew which four beers were poured for the test, but we handed them to each other blindfolded and had to guess which was which after tasting all four.

For the first round of testing, the four beers we tried to identify were Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar and the wildcard American Adjunct Lager, Budweiser. The friend assisting me in this first test did alright: he correctly identified Corona Light and Budweiser, only mixing up Corona Extra and Corona Familiar. I, on the other hand, failed completely. I mixed up Corona Extra — the archetypical Corona — with Budweiser, a beer I feel I should also be able to identify straight away. I also thought Corona Light was Corona Familiar and vice versa. You'd think that, being able to peg them both as Corona, I'd be able to sort them by the .7% difference in alcohol content… no such luck.

In the next test (Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premiere and Tecate), I fared only slightly better. I correctly identified the two light varieties of Corona, but mixed up Tecate with Corona Extra… which also would imply I can't tell the difference between Tecate and Budweiser. Like I said at the top of the article, given the choice I usually pick Tecate over Corona, but apparently my tongue can't tell the difference between those and freakin' Budweiser, a beer I'm as likely to chug begrudgingly as I am to pass up entirely. What the hell is wrong with me?

Adding insult to injury, the friend who assisted me on the second taste test absolutely nailed it without hesitation — as he tasted each beer in turn, with a blindfold on, he immediately called out its correct identity. Feeling baffled and, to be completely honest, a little envious of my friend's stellar tasting abilities, I asked him how he could tell the beers apart. His answers weren't terribly helpful (example: "Corona is The Beatles and Tecate is The Rolling Stones"), but then again my observations weren't terribly relatable either, and they certainly didn't help me excel at these tests (example from me: blindfolded, I said Corona Extra "smells like couch" and Budweiser smells "like slightly funkier couch").

Still terribly unsatisfied, I asked my beer-identifying wunderkind friend if he thought he had any physical advantages in the taste test. Perhaps, I reasoned, he has a better sense of smell than me — but no. When asked, my friend told me he can't possibly have a better sense of smell than me because, from birth, he's only been able to smell through one nostril.

So, there are apparently significant differences between the different Corona varieties if you're blessed with a distinguished palate. If you're a stupid-tongued fool like me, you might as well drink whatever swill is passed your way at a party and keep any criticisms about fancier beers to yourself. The friend who assisted me on the first test did raise a good point, though: as he had a hard time telling the difference between Corona Extra and Familiar, and could only parse out the Light beer by a hair, it's really not worth getting bent out of shape if your local store is out of Corona Extra. Any of its cousins will do a good enough job satiating your desire for a crisp cold one — or, as Dominic Toretto would put it, "you can have any brew you want... as long as it's a Corona."​





