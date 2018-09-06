The Coolest Design Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:





the series, which started out on the 1st january this year, will see shrimali and chudasama create one piece of work every day, over the course of 365 days.



Ada’s jewellery is undoubtedly political, a reflection of “being forced to wrestle with my identity when I moved away for college”, she tells It’s Nice That. Her strong use of visual metaphors seen in Hot Chinitos and ’Chink’ Eyepiece profoundly communicate the problematic Westernised standards that are ubiquitously enforced throughout mainstream society.



Japanese artist Toshiya Masuda builds pixelated objects out of clay, piecing together sculptural tennis shoes, fried eggs, and baseballs that look as if they have been pulled directly from a video game.



Creating no waste, the temporary structure was designed to have no ecological footprint to demonstrate what closed loop architecture can look like.

A digital studio called Hello Velocity has created a typeface that embraces well-known corporate logos and is still somehow far less annoying than Comic Sans.



Crazy Rich Asians, a movie based on a book by Singaporean author Kevin Kwan, has topped the US box office two weekends in a row and is set to make history this summer [...] What the movie does well, though, is shed light on our unique design culture.

