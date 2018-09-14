The Coolest Design Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

The oversized corten steel shipping container spans 40′ long, 11.5′ wide, and 9.5′ high and is built to last making it a smart option, especially if they decide to move and carry it to the new location.

Given the hashtag of #nickschairsketches, Baker uploads unusual conceptual chair designs almost every week. The chairs showcase inventiveness that one rarely sees in furniture design, as concepts take inspiration from quite literally anywhere.



Using Adobe Stock’s 3D collection Michael has made a microcosm for objects, made of objects. The initial idea was to create a film exploring “creatures expertly camouflaging in mundane environments,” the director describes; batteries, mugs, toasters and staplers all making appearances as creatures in his five shorts.



Dinara Kasko (previously here and here) uses her background as an architect and 3D visualizer to produce geometric cakes that at first glance seem impossible to eat. The mathematically-inspired shapes are digitally constructed with a modeling program, which Kasko then 3D prints in silicone to create a mould.



Photographer and "burner" Alex Medina sent his drone up to provide a new perspective of this year's Burning Man festival, capturing views of Black Rock City and its temporary installations from overhead.



stretching out into the river tay, kengo kuma’s geometric design is inspired by scotland’s dramatic cliffs. ‘the big idea for V&A dundee was bringing together nature and architecture, to create a new living room for the city,’ explains the japanese architect.



