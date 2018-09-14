DRAW THE LINE

The Coolest Design Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

A Shipping-Container-Turned-Architecture Studio

 

The oversized corten steel shipping container spans 40′ long, 11.5′ wide, and 9.5′ high and is built to last making it a smart option, especially if they decide to move and carry it to the new location.

[See the photos at Design Milk]

A Sketchy Chair

 

Given the hashtag of #nickschairsketches, Baker uploads unusual conceptual chair designs almost every week. The chairs showcase inventiveness that one rarely sees in furniture design, as concepts take inspiration from quite literally anywhere.

[See the photos at Yanko Design]

The Hermit Mug

 

Using Adobe Stock’s 3D collection Michael has made a microcosm for objects, made of objects. The initial idea was to create a film exploring “creatures expertly camouflaging in mundane environments,” the director describes; batteries, mugs, toasters and staplers all making appearances as creatures in his five shorts.

[See the photos at It's Nice That]

The Cutting Edge Of Cake


 

Dinara Kasko (previously here and here) uses her background as an architect and 3D visualizer to produce geometric cakes that at first glance seem impossible to eat. The mathematically-inspired shapes are digitally constructed with a modeling program, which Kasko then 3D prints in silicone to create a mould.

[See the photos at Colossal]

Watching Burning Man From The Sky

 

Photographer and "burner" Alex Medina sent his drone up to provide a new perspective of this year's Burning Man festival, capturing views of Black Rock City and its temporary installations from overhead.

[See the photos at Dezeen]

Scotland's First Design Museum

 

stretching out into the river tay, kengo kuma’s geometric design is inspired by scotland’s dramatic cliffs. ‘the big idea for V&A dundee was bringing together nature and architecture, to create a new living room for the city,’ explains the japanese architect.

[See the photos at Design Boom]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

