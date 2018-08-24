The Coolest Design Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

In addition to designing dramatic floral arrangements for vases, Joshua Werber uses an unusual substrate: his head. The Brooklyn-based designer’s ongoing series #FloralTeteATete focuses on just one or two flower types at a time. Using the blossom’s natural shapes, colors, and angles, Werber creates wearable sculptures which he then documents in unassuming selfies.



US architecture firm Studio Gang has revealed new renderings of a 40-storey apartment building in San Francisco, which will feature reinterpretations of the city's "classic bay windows" spiralled around its exterior.



Color Factory, the collaborative interactive exhibit that debuted in San Francisco last August, is back with a fresh palette for its new home in New York City.



[N]estled among the rocky terrain of joshua tree, california, the house takes the form of an organic object made up of a cluster of sculptural piers. there is an ambiguous relationship between the built space and the extreme landscape as the house navigates between the protruding rock formations.



Ice cream, cakes, smoothies and other delicious treats: the culinary artist proves us that vegan food can lead to succulent masterpieces.



A 20-foot wide lot might scare off most designers but not architect Randy Bens and Falken Reynolds Interiors, who teamed up and designed the innovative Saint George House in Vancouver. The narrow lot only spanned 20 by 200 feet which means the designers were creatively challenged to think outside the box to visually create more space.



Brazilian jewelry designer Paola Vilas creates jewelry akin to modernist art sculptures, inspired by notable members of the art world including Picasso, Guggenheim, and Matisse.



On one hand, this design totally stresses me out with flashbacks to a game I NEVER came close to mastering! On the other, there’s no denying the charm of its familiar aesthetic. Inspired by everyone’s favorite 1980s toy, the Rubika bookcase is at once a modern statement piece and a nod to the past.

Joseph’s body of work is fully textural with typographic choices that can be used both in the background but boldly in the foreground to draw a viewer’s eye.



SimCity is one of the greatest video game franchises of all time, if only because it demonstrates something important: Designing a city from scratch is very hard, and it’s impossible to make everyone happy all the time. That’s even more evident thanks to UC Berkeley PhD student Dave Amos, who studies urban planning and whose commentary on the game offers a hilarious criticism of both game design and planning bureaucracy.

