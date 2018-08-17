The Coolest Design Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

A post shared by MAD Architects (@madarchitects) on Aug 2, 2018 at 4:10am PDT

Beijing-based MAD was invited to transform the decades-old tunnel for the Echigo-Tsumari Triennale 2018... The intervention consists of five different immersive artworks, each designed to represent an element found in nature: water, wood, earth, metal and fire.



[See more photos at Dezeen]

A post shared by IKEA India (@ikea.india) on Aug 2, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

IKEA has revealed it will be using solar powered electric rickshaws as its chosen form of delivery vehicle in india. the electric rickshaws will make up 20% of the new store’s delivery fleet, and will be helpful for navigating the country’s notoriously dense traffic.



[See more photos at Designboom]

A post shared by Mr. and Mrs. Forgington (@poconomountainsforge) on Jun 11, 2018 at 7:44pm PDT

Each bespoke piece features real dried flowers and leaves enclosed inside the knives’ handles, perfectly preserved in time. Made using 1084 high carbon steel, the blacksmiths first heat the metal before hammering and shaping it into various blade shapes by hand.



[See more photos at My Modern Met]

A post shared by Design Milk (@designmilk) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

First up is the Notebook Cabinet which is designed to store your stuff inside while highlighting photos, inspiration, or clippings on the outside, like a notebook.



[See more photos at Design Milk]

A post shared by Colossal (@colossal) on Aug 10, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Taking up 2,800 square feet of the Standard Hotel in Downtown LA, the British artist’s fifth large-scale installation is quite literally stuffed with replicas of everyday products, each handmade from felt. The shelves are packed with different ramen and instant noodle soups, Reese’s Puffs, Frosted Flakes and other popular cereals, three different brands of peanut butter along with Smucker’s grape or strawberry jelly, a whole range of favorite snacks, chips, pasta or rice, and all the essential personal hygiene products.



[See more photos at Colossal]

A post shared by Alex Chinneck (@alexchinneck) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:09am PDT

Appearing overnight, the artist has transformed an unused building into a surreal sculpture. The 1960s office building seems to unzip, revealing a shabby and deteriorating interior. The green and white stripes are reminiscent of a sports polo-shirt, the windows and walls bend as if they were fabric.



[See more photos at It's Nice That]

A post shared by 株式会社トライアード_official (@triad_inc) on Dec 30, 2017 at 10:09pm PST

The Omoshiro Block by Triad utilizes laser-cutting technology to create what seems to be a cube of paper note cards at first but is something much more.



[See more photos at Bored Panda]

A post shared by Reebok (@reebok) on Aug 14, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

This morning, the Reebok Future team launched the NPC UK Cotton sneakers, the first product from their "Cotton + Corn" sustainable products initiative, which was announced last year.



[See more photos at Core77]