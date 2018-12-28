DRAW THE LINE

What If Superheroes Had Babies, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

Like Father, Like Son

 

The Brazilian illustrator, who also goes by the name Dragonarte, has imagined what it’d be like if some of pop culture’s most famous superheroes and villains had children.

[Read more at My Modern Met]

From Cover To Cover

 

In the patient hands of Myriam Dion [...] daily newspapers become timeless works of art. The artist reads each newspaper she transforms from cover to cover before envisioning an entirely new visual identity for the inexpensive yet information-dense material. 

[Read more at Colossal]

Skating Under The Roof Of God

 

a historic church in the spanish municipality of llanera, asturias is no ordinary place for parishioners. instead, the site has been made into a place of pilgrimage for athletes after its conversion into an indoor skate park. 

[Read more at Designboom]

From Japan With Love

 

Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” is perhaps on of the most iconic images that Japan has ever exported. And it’s now emerged as a giant mural on the facade of a new development in Moscow.

[Read more at Spoon & Tamago]

We're Not In Kansas Anymore

 

Bursting from the former garage space of a 40s-era Luis Gutiérrez Soto building in Madrid, Romola Restaurant immediately reminds me of the jade powder room in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s 1939 version of The Wizard of Oz. 

[Read more at Yellowtrace]​

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

