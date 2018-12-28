What If Superheroes Had Babies, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

The Brazilian illustrator, who also goes by the name Dragonarte, has imagined what it’d be like if some of pop culture’s most famous superheroes and villains had children.



In the patient hands of Myriam Dion [...] daily newspapers become timeless works of art. The artist reads each newspaper she transforms from cover to cover before envisioning an entirely new visual identity for the inexpensive yet information-dense material.



a historic church in the spanish municipality of llanera, asturias is no ordinary place for parishioners. instead, the site has been made into a place of pilgrimage for athletes after its conversion into an indoor skate park.



Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” is perhaps on of the most iconic images that Japan has ever exported. And it’s now emerged as a giant mural on the facade of a new development in Moscow.



Bursting from the former garage space of a 40s-era Luis Gutiérrez Soto building in Madrid, Romola Restaurant immediately reminds me of the jade powder room in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s 1939 version of The Wizard of Oz.

