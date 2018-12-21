DRAW THE LINE

Google's Digital Restoration Of The Destroyed Brazil National Museum, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

Banksy's New Street Art In The UK's Most Polluted Town

 

Using clever placement of the piece that encompasses two sides of grey garage walls, the work is likely a commentary on the fact that Port Talbot has been named as the UK's most polluted town in a new World Health Organization (WHO) report back in May.

Google's Virtual Recreation Of Brazil's National Museum

 Google

On September 2nd 2018, a fire struck the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, one of the largest collections of natural history in the world [...] Starting back in 2016, Google Arts & Culture had begun working with the museum to bring their collection online—so that anyone, anywhere in the world could see and learn about these ancient artifacts.

Play It By Ear

 Bose

American audio brand Bose's latest product is a pair of sunglasses that let the wearer listen to music, make calls and access augmented-reality experiences.

Inside The Belly Of The Beast

 

Titled Hizkuntza, the mural appears to be a simple outline of a whale by day, but darkness reveals an intricate glowing design. The placement of the whalers inside the whale’s belly suggests an ambiguous power dynamic: did the whale swallow the sailors, or did they overtake the beast and turn it into a ghost of its former self?

Too Precious To Wear

 

A psychiatrist from the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Norberg spent an entire year knitting an incredible, anatomically correct replica of the central organ. Made in 1994, the 9-inch textile sculpture comprises different sections hand-knitted from colorful cotton yarn that were then stitched together into the labyrinthine structure.

